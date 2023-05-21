McGregor Fire Hall

McGregor Fire Hall

 Shari Horton

The McGregor Fire Department invites the community to an open house and dedication of the new fire hall at 252 N. Maddy St., McGregor on Wednesday, May 31.

The date is exactly 43 years after the previous fire hall was dedicated - with some of those firefighters being fathers and grandfathers of current McGregor firefighters.

