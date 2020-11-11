The McGregor Area Friends of the Library will partner again this year with the McGregor ANGELS for the annual Lights of Love Event.
The event is scheduled for Nov. 18 from 3-5 p.m., starting with the curbside community meal pick-up, where luminaries will light the way to the meal.
To purchase luminaries, pick up your order form at the Library or the ANGELS office. Return the completed form to the library by Nov. 18 with the number of luminaries and the names of those you want to honor or memorialize.
Cost is a minimum $5 per luminary.
The names of those being honored or remembered will be hand-printed onto your luminary and given to you when you pick up your meal. You can place them on your table where they can glow in special recognition of your loved one.
To order meals for this event, please call ANGELS at 218-768-2762 and leave your name and number of meals you need by Friday, Nov. 13.
