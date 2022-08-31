Pat McGinn, president of the McGregor Lions Club, extends an invitation to everyone to come to the Lions’ 55th annual corn feed from noon-4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, as part of McGregor’s Wild Rice Days celebration.
There will be lots of games and fun activities for the kids, a variety of items for sale, lots of food and drink for all ages, musical entertainment provided by Ben’s Hot Country Karaoke and many prizes awarded throughout the day. A single session of bingo will begin at 1 p.m. with a guaranteed jackpot of $500 coverall prize.
“Come celebrate our 55th annual corn feed with us at the McGregor Community Center,” said McGinn. The community center is located on Hwy. 65, just north of McGregor. This is truly a community event, so enjoy the day with family, visit with old friends and meet new ones.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
