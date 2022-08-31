Pat McGinn, president of the McGregor Lions Club, extends an invitation to everyone to come to the Lions’ 55th annual corn feed from noon-4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, as part of McGregor’s Wild Rice Days celebration.

There will be lots of games and fun activities for the kids, a variety of items for sale, lots of food and drink for all ages, musical entertainment provided by Ben’s Hot Country Karaoke and many prizes awarded throughout the day. A single session of bingo will begin at 1 p.m. with a guaranteed jackpot of $500 coverall prize.

