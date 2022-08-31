Pat Anderson

Pat Anderson, active member of the McGregor VFW, will lead the Wild Rice Days Grand Parade as grand marshal this year. 

Pat Anderson, a long-time resident of McGregor and active member of the McGregor VFW Post 2747, will lead the Wild Rice Days Grand Parade down Main Street this year as the 2022 grand marshal.

Pat and her husband Darold lived and worked in Columbia Heights. The couple bought a cabin in McGregor in 1982. Darold was a Korean War veteran and enjoyed going to the local VFWs and the Andersons quickly made many friends in the area.

