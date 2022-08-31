Pat Anderson, a long-time resident of McGregor and active member of the McGregor VFW Post 2747, will lead the Wild Rice Days Grand Parade down Main Street this year as the 2022 grand marshal.
Pat and her husband Darold lived and worked in Columbia Heights. The couple bought a cabin in McGregor in 1982. Darold was a Korean War veteran and enjoyed going to the local VFWs and the Andersons quickly made many friends in the area.
In 2005, Anderson retired from Medtronic after 32 years of service in the positions of buyer and inventory control. Darold had retired from his occupation as a machinist for Pako. Since the Andersons had grandchildren (the Orbecks) in the McGregor School system, they decided to make McGregor their home. They had already transferred their VFW membership from Post 230 in Columbia Heights to Post 2747 in McGregor. The Andersons renovated their original log cabin in McGregor and built a new home on Simpson Road. ”Sadly, in 2008, Darold passed away. We had just started to enjoy our new home,” noted Anderson.
In 2010, Anderson began attending the VFW’s Women’s Auxiliary meetings. At the time, the State of Minnesota changed its rules for non-profit tax filing requirements. Since Anderson had a background in income tax preparation, she offered her help to the quartermaster, Harold Kruse. Eventually, Anderson became Kruse’s administrative assistant. Anderson also served as the auxiliary’s treasurer and is the poppy chairperson. “I am currently the gambling manager and assist with ordering products for the bar, kitchen and anything else needed to operate the VFW,” explained Anderson. “I got involved because I didn’t want to see the older building close. We, at the post, work hard to keep the building and club going, but we are all aging.”
In 2010, the VFW needed pool players, so Anderson learned to play pool at the age of 68 - “not very well, but I’ve improved over the years,” she joked. Because of her computer skills, Anderson ended up running the Sunday Valley Pool League. Anderson also coordinates the celebrations of life held at the VFW and fries burgers for the VFW’s Friday night burger special.
Anderson assists in organizing the VFW’s events during Wild Rice Days, including the beer garden and other indoor and outdoor events. A bloody mary bar is available from 8 a.m. until noon inside the bar and pulled pork sandwiches, beer wild rice brats, burgers and hot dogs are available from 10 a.m. throughout the afternoon. Live music will be provided this year by Mostly Cash from 3-6 p.m. Commander, Don Dallman, oversees the popular pancake breakfast, which includes wild rice and traditional pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice, milk and coffee.
In August 2022, the VFW added e-tabs and e-bingo. Since doing so, they have donated over $22,000 to veterans’ organizations and community projects. “We need the younger generation to get involved with the VFW in order keep this going, especially those devoted to helping veterans and the community,” added Anderson. “I wish to thank the community for their continued support of the VFW and our veterans,” concluded Anderson.
The McGregor VFW Post 2747 is located at the intersection of Third and Railroad St. and can be contacted by calling 218-768-3500.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
