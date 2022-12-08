McGregor School special events:
Holiday bazaar family event, Monday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m. This is a family event led by Nikki Sather and Cheryl Meld which includes a free meal and five stations to make and take crafts. All ages are welcome.
Grief: A Better Understandng presentation at the school, Thursday, Dec. 15. Attendees can gain a better understanding of grief and its impact.
Santa Holiday Shop, Friday, Dec. 16, during school.
Elementary concert, Thursday, Dec. 22, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Holiday Shop for Kids will be held for students in grades kindergarten through sixth on Friday, Dec. 16.
This is a community service sponsored by the McGregor Lions. Gifts are available for the students to shop at cost. The price range is from $1-$12 with some items priced under $1.
For those sending a check with their child, make payable to ISD#4 or McGregor School.
after school
programs:
Winter survival is an all-day field trip to develop wilderness skills by trekking through snow on snowshoes, creating shelters, tracking animal signs and more. This class is for grades five and six and will be held Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and Jan. 4, 11 and 18. Sign up online through Eleyo.
A blanket-making family event is Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. for children 10 and over with an adult. A free sloppy joe dinner, an activity room for small children will be available. Register online at Eleyo.
Basketball for children in grades kindergarten through second begins Tuesday, Jan. 10. Sign up on Eleyo beginning Monday, Dec. 19.
community
education
Hike Savanna Portage State Park Thursday, Dec. 22. Meet at the park office at 1 p.m. and walk one to two miles at your own pace. Sign up through Eleyo.
The Eleyo website is at https://isd4.ce.eleyo.com/. See the McGregor School newsletter for more information.
