McGregor VFW Post 2747 will host the musical group “Mostly Cash” Saturday, May 29 as a kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend.
The band will play Johnny Cash music from 4-7 p.m. outside. Cold beer and food will be available for purchase.
The VFW’s Friday night burgers and fish sandwiches are also back – every Friday night starting at 6 p.m.
Food is available for outdoor dining or takeout. Sandwiches include chips and pickles.
For more information, call 218-768-3500.
