We at Aitkin County CARE are passionate about providing services that enhance and promote the independence, dignity, value and well-being of older and disabled adults.
The Meals on Wheels program is one of them ... and just in case you have never heard of the Meals on Wheels program this is how it works. There are two divisions of the Meals on Wheels program.
Hot meals are delivered Monday through Friday in the city of Aitkin. Frozen meals are delivered in Aitkin County every other week. This service allows customers in rural locations access to meals as well. Both the hot and frozen meals are nutritious meals with the well-being of the customer in mind and there is a suggested donation of $4.50 per meal. Clients may be eligible for meals through waivered services. Winter is right around the corner, so the fall season would be an excellent time to participate in this program.
A lot of work goes into this program, from the coordination of the route, monthly menus, food preparation and delivery of meals. This service is managed mostly by volunteers, they are the backbone of this program.Without them, we would not be able to offer this service.
Our volunteer drivers do much more than just deliver a hot meal. In most cases their interaction with the customer is the only contact they may have that day. Our drivers take pride in their work and enjoy the relationship with our customers. One of our drivers went above and beyond her duties when she noticed a customer had not picked up his meal from the day before, she notified the CARE office who after several attempts to contact him, requested a welfare check, in which the customer was found having a hard time breathing. CARE was later notified that he may have died if it were not for the quick reaction by our driver.
As you can see, this program is more than just a delivery of a hot meal. It gives comfort to family and friends knowing that their loved ones are being watched over.
For more information regarding the Meals on Wheels program contact Mike Eisenbraun, program director at Aitkin County CARE at218-927-1383 ext. 1 or mikecarecoordinator@gmail.com.
