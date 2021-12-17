This medallion, above left, is hidden in the Hill City area. Searchers may check the clues posted at locations in Hill City. The prize bundle, valued over $600, features gift certificates and products from Hill City area businesses. Above right, Jennifer Raushel of Woodland Bank, shows an example of what the clue boards posted around town look like. Clues are posted every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the medallion is found. Following those days, clues may be found on the city of Hill City Facebook page.
