Medallion hunt underway in Hill City

The 2021 Winter Medallion Hunt, sponsored by the Hill City Community Event Planning Committee, begins Sunday, Dec.12. The first clue will be unveiled at the “Winter In The Park Celebration” held in Bear Park between 2-4 p.m.
The “Crafty and Cunning Cluemaster has promised to Confuse you Constantly” in your quest for the wooden medallion. The successful finder of the medallion will be awarded a treasure valued at over $400 in prizes donated by local merchants and organizations in the Hill City area.
Clues will be physically posted at 11 a.m. on each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting Dec. 13 at the establishments listed below. The clues will also be reposted the next day (Tuesday and Thursday) on the city website/Facebook page. Clues will continue until the medallion is found. In order to claim the prize package, the lucky finder must contact city hall at 218-697-2301 and present the medallion.
The cluemaster has the following rules that must be strictly followed by all searchers of the medallion: No digging, trespassing on private property, or damaging of structures is allowed. If you do these things, you’re just wasting your time.
The committee hopes people enjoy the medallion hunt and learn more about their hometown in the process. Please hunt safely and be courteous to fellow treasure seekers.
Clues are posted at the following locations: Hill City City Hall, Harry’s, Hill Lake Café, Hill City School, Knuckleheads, Roadside Market, Sunny’s, Timber Ghost Realty and Woodland Bank.
