The Senior LinkAge Line will offer two free online remote Medicare Fraud Awareness and Prevention presentations Wednesday, March 10, 10 -11:30 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about Medicare fraud and potential COVID-19 fraud, scams targeting seniors, how to read the Medicare summary notice, gain tips to help protect Medicare beneficiary numbers, and acquire skills to protect-detect-report Medicare scams and fraud. This is a remote session - using Microsoft Teams meeting platform.
To register, go to: www.facebook.com/pg/arrowheadaaa/events or call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433.
The Senior LinkAge Line is a service of Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s area agencies on aging. Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging is a division of the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission.
The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission is a regional comprehensive planning and development agency serving the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis in Northeast Minnesota.
