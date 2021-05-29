Friday
5.28.21
Brat Sale: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Aitkin County Courthouse grounds. By American Legion Post 86. Proceeds go to Veterans Relief Fund.
Cookie Bake Sale: 9 a.m. until sold, Shirts Plus, dowtown Aitkin. By Aitkin Women of Today.
Saturday
5.29.21
Mostly Cash musical group: 4-7 p.m., McGregor VFW.
Sunday
5.30.21
Malmo and Lakeside Cemeteries: 1 p.m., Malmo Cemetery; 2 p.m., Lakeside Cemetery. By Bethesda Lutheran of Malmo and Isle Area Color Guard.
Monday
5.31.21
Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m., Aitkin American Legion.
Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m., Waukenabo Cemetery. By Palisade VFW.
Memorial Day Service: 10-11 a.m., McGregor High School auditorium.; 11 a.m.-noon military honors at Woodland Cemetery hosted by Larson-Deneen VFW Post and Dale Wayrynen American Legion Post; noon-1 p.m. lunch, McGregor VFW; 2 p.m. military honors at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial Day Service: 12:30 p.m., Lakeview Cemetery, 3 miles W. of Sathers on Co. Rd. 3 (480th St.), Workman Township. Music by Bill Haapoja, free U.S. flags to those 12 and under. McGregor VFW and McGregor American Legion to conduct graveside memorial services at the grave of U.S. Marine Robert Sorensen. By Palisade and McGregor VFWs and McGregor American Legion.
