After the tournament, family members and participants attended a candlelight vigil in honor of Sam Oden. “This is the time of night that we slow down for a minute. This night isn’t just about our Sam, we have all lost someone who is near and dear to our hearts and even though they are in the most amazing place, we still miss them so very much so we remember and honor them as we can never forget them. Light your candle and when the microphone comes around say their name so we can all hear it and we unite together,” said Andrea Oden, Sam’s mom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.