Adults are welcome to decorate pumpkins and participate in a costume contest while listening and talking at the mental health support group, I.O.U. (Importance of Unimpaired Mental Health), on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.
The confidential, non-religious based support group type environment allows those attending to share, learn, inspire, and more regarding all concerns about mental health, according to Facilitator Christina Mullen, a mental health advocate of Crosby. Meetings are held from 2-3:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Earl Bedard Board Room on the lower level of the hospital.
The group is open to anyone age 18 and older. This month, the pumpkin decorating is offered as an activity; the pumpkins and all supplies will be provided. Prizes will also be awarded for the most creative and scariest costumes.
Mullen says as the I.O.U. implies, people owe it to themselves to keep their well-being healthy. Mullen’s son Conner was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, ADHD, high anxiety, and depression. Born May 25, 1995, he died June 2, 2014, as a result of suicide. Mullen said although the group is not a cure-all for what ails individuals, together, those in the group can help those who may be in similar situations to Conner. She encourages attendees to feel free to share their thoughts, insight, inspirational quotes, and other information so that everyone may give hope to those who fear there is none and share knowledge with those in search of it.”
