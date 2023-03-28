People who need someone to talk to or listen are welcome to attend a mental health support group, I.O.U. (Importance of Unimpaired Mental Health), on Tuesday, March 28, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. The group is open to anyone age 18 and older. Meetings are held from 2-3:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. in the Earl Bedard Board Room on the lower level of the hospital.

The confidential, non-religious based support group type environment allows those attending to share, learn, inspire and more regarding all concerns about mental health, according to facilitator Christina Mullen, a mental health advocate of Crosby. 

