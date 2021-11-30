The multi-robed Aitkin Community Choir, under the direction of Rick Perry, will perform the Christmas portion of “Handel’s Messiah,” an annual holiday favorite, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, in the Butler Building.
Featured soloists are Jennifer Johnson, soprano and alto, choir director for Aitkin High School; Rick Perry, tenor; and Al Albertson, bass, senior choir director, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brainerd.
Bryan Johnson on piano, and a string quartet from the Duluth Symphony Orchestra will accompany the choir.
The public is invited to attend. A free-will offering will be taken.
The Butler Building is handicapped-accessible with an elevator available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.