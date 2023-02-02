Metropolis Graphic
“I’ll be performing a live soundtrack,” said local musician Christian McShane, “to the 1927 silent film ‘Metropolis’ with five keyboards, a digital sampler and a guitar.”

Although silent movies are typically a thing of the past, “Metropolis” has recently entered the public domain. “A work is generally considered to be within the public domain if it is ineligible for copyright protection or its copyright has expired,” explained an article by the University of California. “Public domain works can serve as the foundation for new creative works.”

