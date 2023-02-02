“I’ll be performing a live soundtrack,” said local musician Christian McShane, “to the 1927 silent film ‘Metropolis’ with five keyboards, a digital sampler and a guitar.”
Although silent movies are typically a thing of the past, “Metropolis” has recently entered the public domain. “A work is generally considered to be within the public domain if it is ineligible for copyright protection or its copyright has expired,” explained an article by the University of California. “Public domain works can serve as the foundation for new creative works.”
“A live soundtrack is exactly what it sounds like. I’ll be performing largely improvisational pieces of music while also watching the movie with the audience,” McShane said. “I’ll be performing off the cuff with no sheet music or over-rehearsed structure. I’ve developed a very basic theme, but that’s all I’ll have to go on.”
Performing soundtracks is something familiar to this artist. “I’ve scored 22 soundtracks with my band ‘If Thousands’ when I lived in Duluth, I also regularly performed live soundtracks at The NorShor Theater,” said McShane.
In the past, he has performed these soundtracks with other musicians. “This is the first time I’ll be doing this all by myself, which is a little scary,” McShane noted.
Metropolis
Brittanica described “Metropolis” as a “German silent film, released in 1927.” This movie includes motifs like working class versus upper class, complicated romantic relationships and of course, an obvious addition to any futuristic movie: robots.
“I chose ‘Metropolis’ because it’s one of the most iconic and visionary films that ended up influencing every science fiction and fantasy film ever made since,” said McShane. “I’ve edited the film down to about 45 minutes – I don’t expect the audience to sit through the entire two-hour movie.”
The event
Everyone is invited to attend the free event to be held in downtown Aitkin at Sampaguita on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m.
“Anyone who likes cool movies and interesting new music and events outside the norm should attend, including kids that may just become our next visual artists, composers and designers,” said the musician.
Another local musician, Aurora Baer, noted that McShane, “has done so very much for the community … I really want to get the best turnout.”
