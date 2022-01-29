A parade, vendors, games and more are on tap for the Saturday, Feb. 5, Palisade Mid-Winter Festival.

The schedule of events includes a bake sale and bingo  at Assembly of God Church, a medallion hunt, ice skating, indoor games, mini golf and a dance held at locations all over town.

Line up is at 11:30 a.m. for the parade which takes place at noon.

A vendor marketplace will take place at Rustic Trail from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A dance will be held there from 7-11 p.m.

Indoor games are set in the community center and the mini golf is at Swanson Park.

