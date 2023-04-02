Savanna Portage State Park, McGregor.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. The Free Park Days will be Saturday, April 22; Saturday, June 10; Saturday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Nov. 24.

With the support of the state legislature, the DNR offers Free Park Days to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.

