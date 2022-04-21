More than 4,000 FFA members, teachers, adult supporters and sponsors will gather April 24-26 for the first time in nearly three years, resuming a tradition that was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the theme Thrive, Minnesota FFA will celebrate the accomplishments of students who have excelled in leadership, career exploration, science, community involvement and agriculture experiences.
The organization’s 93rd convention is taking place during a benchmark year of 15,000 student members, the highest since the 1980s. Nineteen FFA chapters chartered over the past three years are indicative of the growth Minnesota FFA experienced, even during the challenging 2020 and 2021 school years.
NEW LOCATIONS, ACTIVITIES
General sessions, workshops, state competition career development event and leadership development event contests and selection of the 2022-2023 Minnesota FFA State Officers will take place at a combination of the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus, the 3M Arena at Mariucci - University of Minnesota and the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
STAR FINALISTS
Fifteen students have been selected as FFA star finalists with their supervised agricultural experiences. Winners will be named Monday evening, April 25.
AG LICENSE PLATE
Support for the convention is provided by more than 150 individuals and companies through the Minnesota FFA Foundation. Contributors will be honored during the convention, and many are also part of a Career Connections event for students Monday, April 25, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Coliseum from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The foundation also sponsors a 30-minute streaming pre-show for each general session.
In February, the Foundation helped introduce a Minnesota license plate honoring agriculture, with a design inspired by nearly 100 sketches from FFA and 4-H members. Both FFA and 4-H benefit from the new plate, which enables a $20 contribution to the organization when purchased.
