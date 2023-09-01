Deputy Matt Yunker and K-9 Ruby

Deputy Matt Yunker, K-9 Officer, and K-9 Ruby enacted drug searches with Ruby accurately locating the synthetic substances every time.

 Jack Brula

The Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club hosted an open house at the club’s gun range in collaboration with the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 19.

The event kicked off at noon with a general discussion and question-and-answer session with members of the sheriff’s department. A free lunch was provided by T-Bones Kansas City Style BBQ.

  

