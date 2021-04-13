The Aitkin Moose Lodge #1060, 22 Fourth St. N.E., Aitkin, will host a bean bag tournament Saturday, April 17.
Registration is at noon, with games starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $10, with luck of the draw for a partner. All profits will be paid back.
Food and beverages will be available, and a meat raffle will follow at 6 p.m.
For questions or to pre-register, call 218-927-2072.
