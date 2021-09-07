A group of museums in Superior will be hosting the first ever Superior Museum Crawl from Sept. 10-12.
Did you know that Superior is home to eight amazing museums and a library with some murals?
The Superior Museum Crawl is a collaborative event amongst the museums. Each museum has something to offer visitors including local history, veteran stories, local ecosystem, music, and aviation.
Participating sites include the Commemorative Air Force – Lake Superior Squadron, Douglas County Historical Society, Fairlawn Mansion, Lake Superior Estuarium, Old Firehouse & Police Museum, Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, S.S. Meteor Whaleback Ship, Superior Public Library and A World of Accordions Museum.
Passports for the event are available to purchase at superiorcrawl21.givesmart.com.
Visitors will be able to pick up their passports at the first site they visit on the crawl. Site locations and hours are listed on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.