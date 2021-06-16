The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber welcomes the community to hear live local music while overlooking Serpent Lake at Crosby Memorial Park this summer.
Music in the Park continues the second and fourth Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in June, July and August. For more information about Music in the Park event, visit www.cuyunalakes.com or call 218-546-8131.
The second concert of the series is sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation and Cuyuna Range Youth Center on Thursday, June 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Crosby Memorial Park on Serpent Lake.
Attendees can learn how to safely paddle a kayak from 5-7 p.m. on Serpent Lake near Crosby’s Memorial Park during the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s Music in the Park.
Each participant will be allowed to try kayaking at their own pace for about 15 minutes, guided by instructors. Topics to be covered will include safety tips, proper strokes, paddling techniques, changing direction and slowing down while practicing in the water.
At “Learn to Paddle,” kayaks, paddles and life jackets will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Life jackets will be required. Also, those planning to kayak should wear closed-toe shoes for safety.
The “Learn to Paddle” event is sponsored by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) and Cuyuna Outfitters. For more information, visit www.cuyunamed.org.
Children may also compete in a limbo contest to win a prize from Mixed Company. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit back for the event. Crosby Memorial Park also offers RV and tent campsites (reservations at www.cityofcrosby.com), boat access, picnic shelters, a large playground, giant serpent statue, WWII tank, skate park, softball field and a basketball court.
Musicians Roy Liljenquist and the band 2003UB313 will provide live entertainment until 8 p.m. Roy Liljequist grew up around music in Minneapolis. His music has hints of Gospel and is heavily influenced by Blues.
