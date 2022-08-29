The Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide (CAPS) has been working to bring Emma Benoit and the screening of her documentary, “My Ascension” to every school and community in Aitkin County.
SHOWINGS:
Monday, Sept. 12: Aitkin High School students: tentatively set for 9 a.m., Sept. 12 for grades 9 -12.
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Aitkin community event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Journey North Church
Monday, Sept. 26: McGregor School Students 9-11 a.m. and McGregor community event 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fireside Inn
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Hill City School 9-11 a.m. – for students and community members
At each event, there will be a screening of the movie. A light dinner will be served at the evening events in Aitkin and McGregor.
After the event, Ray Stenglein, president of Your Wings of Hope, Spicer, Minnesota, will moderate a panel discussion including Emma Benoit and local community experts.
“We are thankful to UCare, Riverwood Foundation, Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative, the Minnesota Department of Health, Region V+ Adult Mental Health Initiative, Aitkin Community Education, the Hill City Fire Department, Mille Lacs Trails and Mille Lacs Drift Skippers for their funding and support of this important project,” said Stacy Durgin-Smith, Aitkin County Public Health educator.
ABOUT “MY ASCENSION”
A documentary film and movement to spread hope and fight suicide.
Synopsis: A suicide attempt left 16-year-old varsity cheerleader, Emma Benoit, paralyzed but propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope, and shine more light on the fact that 20 young people die every day by suicide in the in the U.S. “My Ascension” is a feature length documentary that chronicles Emma’s inspiring journey and quest to walk again, as she works to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.
The film also highlights the stories of two young people who tragically did not survive their attempts, and viewers learn first-hand from their families, friends, school officials and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it.
BIO-EMMA BENOIT
The myascension.us/emma-speaks webpage includes the following biography:
Emma Benoit became extremely passionate about suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt in 2017, the summer before her senior year in high school. At the time, she was a popular varsity cheerleader with a supportive family and lots of friends, but on the inside, she was filled with depression and anxiety, and had never told a soul about it.
Her attempt resulted in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed but helped her find faith and purpose and propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience and miraculous recovery to help others.
A few months after her attempt, Emma started the website liferejuvenated.org and a blog to share her story and recovery journey in an effort to help other teens who are struggling. In early 2018, Emma began working on a documentary film called “My Ascension.” The documentary chronicles her recovery journey and advocacy work addressing youth suicide.
Emma serves as an ambassador for LivingWorks, the world’s leader in suicide prevention training and in December 2020, Emma was a featured guest on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show “Red Table Talk” and she has also been featured on numerous other news programs and podcasts.
Emma is an uplifting speaker who has shared her powerful story and message with thousands of people in person and at virtual conferences and events including: LivingWorks and California Department of Education Youth Summit, National Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health Conference, LSU School of Social Work Conference, Arkansas Youth Mental Health Conference, Hope Rising Suicide Prevention Summit and the Hope Squad National Conference.
Emma is a 2018 graduate of Dutchtown High School, whose strength and motivation are rooted in her strong faith and supportive family.
Website, www.myascension.us
Facebook, www.facebook.com/myascension
Instagram, @myascensionmovie; Twitter, @myascensionfilm; YouTube, www.youtube.com/myascension.
STATISTICS
Twenty young people die by suicide every day in the United States, according to the National Institute on Mental Health’s most current data which is from 2018. Approximately 7,600 young people under the age of 25 died by suicide (2018). That’s 20 young people dying every day in the U.S. alone. “Aitkin County has the highest age-adjusted death rate of all the counties in Minnesota,” said Durgin-Smith.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You can now call or text the National Suicide Hotline at 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
