Have you ever tried a trending recipe that turned out looking less than perfect?
Join the local East Central Regional Library location for Nailed It! Thanksgiving, a family contest where people compete to replicate a holiday treat that can have hilarious and tasty results.
Each kit will provide instructions, dry ingredients and a deadline for you and your family or friends to complete the challenge. Once the challenge is complete, share results on the library’s social media platforms, such as Facebook or Instagram, so others can admire your creations.
Participating locations include Aitkin, Cambridge, Chisago Lakes, Milaca, Mora, Pine City, Princeton, and Rush City. Outreach sites in Braham and Isanti are participating, as well. Registration for each location is required and begins the week of Monday, Oct. 24 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Kits will be available for pick-up the week of Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the participating locations.
Food Allergy Disclaimer: East Central Regional Library is not responsible for adverse reactions to foods consumed or items one may come in contact with while participating in this event. Those concerned with food allergies should participate at their own risk.
For more information, contact your local library, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.