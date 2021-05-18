Speakers will share their personal stories of recovery from mental illness in a free, online presentation designed for faith-based communities Friday, May 28, from noon-1 p.m.
Sponsored by NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the trained speakers share their journey with mental illness, hope and recovery.
This one-hour presentation is for people who are wanting to learn more about mental illnesses as well as resources to support their recovery or the recovery of their loved ones.
To register for this presentation, click on “Classes” at namimn.org.
