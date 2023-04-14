Area veterans and community members are invited to a breakfast Wednesday, April 19, to meet the American Legion National Commander Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola (pronounced Tree-Ola).
“We are excited about the national commander coming to our small Legion club,” said Tom Fielder, commander of Aitkin Post 86. “We hope for a large turnout.”
There is a fee for the breakfast held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Aitkin American Legion Club Post 86. Those planning to attend the breakfast should call the Aitkin American Legion at 218-927-2965 in advance.
Troiola was elected national commander on Sept. 1 in Milwaukee during The American Legion’s 103rd national convention. His theme as national commander is “V.E.T.S., Veterans, Education, Teamwork and Sponsor.”
A life member of American Legion Post 1682 in Rockland County, New York, he served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves from 1969-1974. He completed a tour aboard the USS Nitro, an auxiliary ammunition ship with the Sixth Fleet. He was honorably discharged as a boatswain’s mate third class. He is also a member of Sons of The American Legion Squadron 1682 based on the World War II service of his father.
Troiola, who lives in Maine, spent his entire working career in the automotive service industry, where he began as a parts manager at a local Chevrolet dealership and went to serve in many capacities of management. At the time of his retirement in 2017, he was director of service and parts at a New York Metro Mercedes Benz dealership. After a brief time at home, he began an entirely new career as a school bus driver for the Falmouth School District and part-time motor coach operator.
At the breakfast presentation, Troiola will address the issue of veteran suicide and the Legion’s “Be The One” campaign as well as the importance of membership.
Troiola will also meet with veterans and the public in Duluth, Silver Bay, Chisholm, Hackensack, Ironton, Underwood, Long Prairie and Camp Ripley. For those unable to attend the breakfast in Aitkin, Troiola will be at Ironton American Legion Post 443 (232 4th St.) for a social and dinner at 5:30 p.m. the same day. Call 218-546-5975 if you plan to attend that presentation and dinner.
