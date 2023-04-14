National Legion Commander Jim Troiola.

Area veterans and community members are invited to a breakfast Wednesday, April 19, to meet the American Legion National Commander Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola (pronounced Tree-Ola).

“We are excited about the national commander coming to our small Legion club,” said Tom Fielder, commander of Aitkin Post 86. “We hope for a large turnout.”

