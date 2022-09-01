A new award-winning food vendor will be participating in this year’s Wild Rice Days event. Aunt Edmoe’s Cookies will feature specialties including, frozen deep-fried cookie dough on a stick with a variety of topping options, cookie dough in a cone, ice cream and cookie dough parfait, two-pound sugar rush cookie dough bucket or a nine-inch baked chocolate chip cookie. Other options to satisfy a sweet tooth include cheese cake on a stick with toppings, a double fudge brownie, Snickers or a Twinkie – all deep-fried, of course!

Owners Debora and Donald Deering reside in Aitkin near the Mississippi River. The couple bought their property 10 years ago and built a new home two years ago. They opened the Aunt Edmoe’s concession business in 2007. The business was named after Debora’s aunt, and the cookie dough recipe was handed down from Donald’s mother.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.