A new award-winning food vendor will be participating in this year’s Wild Rice Days event. Aunt Edmoe’s Cookies will feature specialties including, frozen deep-fried cookie dough on a stick with a variety of topping options, cookie dough in a cone, ice cream and cookie dough parfait, two-pound sugar rush cookie dough bucket or a nine-inch baked chocolate chip cookie. Other options to satisfy a sweet tooth include cheese cake on a stick with toppings, a double fudge brownie, Snickers or a Twinkie – all deep-fried, of course!
Owners Debora and Donald Deering reside in Aitkin near the Mississippi River. The couple bought their property 10 years ago and built a new home two years ago. They opened the Aunt Edmoe’s concession business in 2007. The business was named after Debora’s aunt, and the cookie dough recipe was handed down from Donald’s mother.
Prior to operating the concession stand, Debora had cleaned houses for 20 years and Donald had worked in the commercial union concrete construction trade for 23 years. In fact, the nine-inch baked chocolate chip cookie is also called “the slab,” a nod to Donald’s former occupation.
Since Aunt Edmoe’s opened, the couple has participated in some of the biggest events in the country according to Donald, including the Houston Livestock and Rodeo and numerous state and county fairs throughout Minnesota, Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Dakota.
Their top award winners at various fairs and rodeos have been the cookie dough parfait and deep-fried cookie dough on a stick. “At the Houston Rodeo, we sold over 11,000 deep-fried cookie doughs on a stick during the 20-day show!” exclaimed Donald. “What we really enjoy about attending these events is when people take their first bite of our products. The common word they use is ‘amazing!’”
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.