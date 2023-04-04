Spring is here and time for fresh new art!
Seven local Aitkin businesses participate in the Jaques Rotating Art program. Riverwood Healthcare has recently joined the program and art can be seen across from the gift shop at the hospital.
Art is for sale and created by local artists. If you are interested in purchasing displayed artwork, please contact the Jaques Art Center at 218-927-2363.
Micki Johnson Semicek and Diane Runberg combine their talents and will have an exhibit at the Aitkin Public Library. Runberg’s works have won “Best of Show” at Jaques Exhibits, and Semicek’s Plein Air paintings are a must see.
Duane Barnhart’s work will hang at the Aitkin Workforce Center. Barnhart is a well-known watercolor artist. He offers classes at the Jaques Art Center. These classes fill up quickly so watch the Jaques website for future class offerings.
Kathy Brandenburger will display art at Mid Minnesota Credit Union. Outdoor landscapes are her favorite to paint and photograph.
Mary White’s work can be enjoyed at Edward Jones.
White is an artist and instructor whose most recent pastel class at the Jaques was so well received she had to do another.
Linda Causton will display her artwork at Neighborhood Bank. Causton has been involved with visual arts most of her life, and has taught art for more than 40 years. Not only can you see her work at the bank, you can also check out the Seasons Mural next to the Rialto Theater on your spring stroll through Aitkin.
Dennis Webster will place work at Blackrock Apartments. The residents will see his black and white works of woodpeckers, Tamarack forest scenes and of course, waterfowl of the area.
Adele McDonnell’s art is currently showing at Riverwood Healthcare Center. Everyone can appreciate her lifelong commitment to the arts in this community.
Cheryl Olson’s work is on display at Bremer Bank.Olson enjoys painting water and animals. Especially with spring on the way, her paintings are a breath of fresh air.
The Jaques Art Center is currently featuring the exhibit “Woodblock Prints.” This collection of original works from renowned Japanese woodblock artists and Minnesota artists are on loan from the private collection of Barden Heft. The exhibit runs through May 5.
On April 22, the Jaques will have its annual meeting at 1 p.m. at the Jaques Art Center and is open to the public .
The Jaques Art Center is located at 121 2nd St. NW Aitkin (in the shadow of the water tower).
