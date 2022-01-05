Wednesday 1.5.22
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday 1.6.22
CANCELED - Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Blood Drive: Noon-6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. 800-733-2767.
Friday 1.7.22
Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. 800-733-2767.
Monday 1.10.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Aitkin Women of Today: 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.
Unlimited Learningl: 1:30 p.m., Forum Room, Crosby-Ironton High School. There’s a fee for non-members.
Open House 1.15.22
Shirley Scharrer 80th birthday: 1-4 p.m., 40 Club, Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.