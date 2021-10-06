Wednesday 10.6.21
Taste of Aitkin: 5-7 p.m., 40 Club Convention Center, Aitkin. Tickets@aitkin.com.
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 2nd St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday 10.7.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Sneak Peek Church Basement Ladies: 6 p.m., opera house, Butler Building. Free.
Medicare: Your Questions Ansered: 10-11:30 a.m., McGregor Community Center. Register with ANGELS 218-768-2762.
Friday 10.8.21
Glen Farmers Market: 2-7 p.m., Glen Meats, Glen. Every Friday through summer.
Family Fun Night: 7 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God Church. Free bingo, prizes and pop.
Saturday 10.9.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
ATV Ride: 10 a.m., Fisherman’s Bay Bar & Grill. Silent auction 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Door prize and drawings. www.upnorthridersinc.org
Garrison Fire & Rescue Open House: 2 p.m., Garrison Fire Station.
Football Camp: 10-11:30 a.m. third and fourth grades; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., fifth and sixth. By McGregor High School football players. McGregor Community Education.
Try Hockey For Free: Breezy Point Ice Arena and Hallett Community Center, Crosby. By Lightning Hockey.
Monday 10.11.21
Senior Social Get-together: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., 201 2nd St. NE, Aitkin. Coffee, fellowship, cards, activities. Come and go as you wish.
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Tuesday 10.12.21
Pop-Up Pantry: 1-2 p.m. or until food is gone, Palisade Community Center. Free for anyone in need.
Open Houses 10.17.21
Joyce Johnson 100th birthday: 2-5 p.m. , Aitkin American Legion.
