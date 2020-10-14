Wednesday 10.14.20
Pasties pick-up: St. Joseph’s, Crosby. Also Oct. 21 and 28.
Thursday 10.15.20
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Dog Park Garage Sale: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Haberkorn Law Offices, 122 2nd St. NW, Aitkin. Through Oct. 18.
Friday 10.16.20
Third Friday Dinner: 4:30 til gone, Aitkin VFW. Roast pork, potatoes, dessert and beverage.
Halloween Party: 5-8 p.m., outdoors, Glen Store. There is a fee. By Glen Store and Nelson Excavating.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Info, 800-733-2767.
Saturday 10.17.20
Aitkin Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Live music.
Music Jam: 1-4 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
Lefse sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran, Garrison. Orders may be taken before or after sale by calling Marge at 218-678-2965 or Linda, 763-568-6188.
Winter apparel, costumes distribution: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Aitkin United Methodist Church by appointment or pick up. Info, 218-927-4558 or 218-927-3485..
Sunday 10.18.20
Buffet Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon, Aitkin American Legion. $8.
Monday 10.19.20
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.