Wednesday 10.27.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
AHS Grad Blast Meeting: 6 p.m., The Landing, back room. For parents of 2022 AHS seniors.
Thursday 10.28.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life): 10:30 a.m.-noon, Jacobson Community Center. Info, 360-516-0204.
Friday 10.29.21
Craft & Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Store.
Children’s Dental Services: Rippleside Elementary. 612-746-1530.
Saturday 10.30.21
Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo. Cookie walk, bake sale, lefse, crafts, lunch, more.
Annual Trail Cleanup: 8 a.m., Tamarack Sno-Flyers Clubhouse.
Monday 11.1.21
Senior Social Get-together: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., 201 Second St. NE, Aitkin. Coffee, fellowship, cards, activities. Come and go as you wish.
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Messiah Rehearsal: 7 p.m.,AHS choir room.
Hunters' Events
Saturday 11.6.21
Hunters Breakfast, Bake Sale: 6 a.m.-noon, Waukenabo Community Center. Adults $6; chldren $3. Proceeds to Up North Golden Age Club.
Harvest Dinner: Carmel Lutheran Church, Jacobson. CANCELED.
Saturday 11.13.21
Hunters Supper: 4:30-8 p.m., Jacobson Community Center. Adults $10; chldren $5.
Halloween Events
Saturday 10.30.21
Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m., Jacobson Park and Recreation Area. Prizes.
Sunday 10.31.21
Trunk or Treat: 2-6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. 4 p.m. brats and hot dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.