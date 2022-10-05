Wednesday 10.5.22
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Cuyuna Chamber of CommerceBusiness After Hours: 5-7 p.m., Trailside Tavern cohost with Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors. RSVP info@cuyunalakes.com.
Aitkin School Board Forum: 6 p.m., AHS auditorium.
Thursday 10.6.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Friday 10.7.22
Palisade Farmers Market:
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street.
Walleye Dinner: 5-6:30 p.m., Aitkin American Legion. By Legion Color Guard.
Saturday 10.8.22
Aitkin Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The Ripple Center, Aitkin.
Family Fall Fest: 2-4 p.m., Hill Lake Park, Hill City. Chili cook-off, games, cookies, beverages.
Union Woodland Cemetery Annual Meeting: 11 a.m., McGregor Public Library.
Up North Riders Fall ATV Ride: 10 a.m., Fisherman’s Bay Bar & Grill. 5 p.m. meat raffle, 6 p.m. door prize and raffle drawings.
Ocktoberfest: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gilby’s Nursery & OrchardFood, music
Monday 10.10.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
East Central Regional Library Board: 9:30 a.m., Cambridge Public Library, 111 Dellwood St. N.
Aitkin Women of Today: 6 p.m. social; 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.
Tuesday 10.11.22
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
Ripple River Quilters Guild: 12:30 p.m., Hazelton Town Hall.
Wednesday 10.12.22
TakeCharge Minnesota Presentation: 6:30 p.m., 40 Club Banquet Center, Aitkin.
Open Houses 10.16.22
Joyce Johnson 101st Birthday: 2-4 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
