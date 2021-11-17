Wednesday
11.17.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Parent/Teacher Conferences: 4-7 p.m., Hill City School.
Thursday
11.18.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Ripple River Bee Club: 7-9 p.m., Aitki n Public Library.
Friday
11.19.21
Holiday Evening in the Gallery: 4-7 p.m., Ripple River Gallery.
Saturday
11.20.21
Music Jam: 1-4 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
Monday
11.22.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Messiah Rehearsal: 7 p.m.,Butler Building, Aitkin.
Tuesday
11.23.21
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. $3 fee returned in prizes.
Blood Drive: Noon-5 p.m., Deerwood Auditorium.800-733-2767.
Wednesday
11.24.21
Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aitkin High School. Appt., 800-733-2767.
