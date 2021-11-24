Wednesday
11-24.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday
11.25.21
Thanksgiving Day
Friday
11.26.21
Fish House Parade: 5k, vintage snowmobile display, Sip & Stroll, Jaques Christmas Marketplace, movie matinees, free soup at The Landing after parade; 1 p.m. parade downtown Aitkin.
Becky Johnson: 6:30-9 p.m., live music at The Beanery.There is a fee.
Monday
11.29.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Messiah Rehearsal: 7 p.m.,
