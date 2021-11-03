Wednesday 11-3.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday 11.4.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Friday 11.5.21
Operation Christmas Bake Sale: 8:30 a.m.-?, Bremer Bank, Aitkin.
Hunters Ham Dinner & Bake Sale: 4:30-7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Log Church, north of McGregor.
Saturday 11.6.21
Quilt & Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bethel Lutheran, Palisade.
Craft, Vendor & Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aitkin VFW.
Open House for Hunters: Country House, McGregor.
Pancake Breakfast: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Sunday 11.7.21
Pancake Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon., Pine Lake Chapel, 6 mi. north of Garrison. Free-will offering. Also bake sale, quilts.
Monday 11.8.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Messiah Rehearsal: 7 p.m.,AHS choir room.
Aitkin Women of Today: 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.
