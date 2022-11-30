Wednesday 11.30.22
Public Meeting: 5:30-7 p.m., Garrison Community Center. Discuss possible roundabout at Hwys. 18/169 intersection in Garrison.
Wednesday 11.30.22
Public Meeting: 5:30-7 p.m., Garrison Community Center. Discuss possible roundabout at Hwys. 18/169 intersection in Garrison.
Thursday 12.1.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Radiothon to end Child Abuse noon through noon, Dec. 2. WJJY, COOL, Power Loon.
Friday 12.2.22
Woodland Management Event: 8 a.m., Long Lake Conservation Center. Call 218-768-4653 or email info@longlakecc.org.
Bake Sale: 9 a.m. until sold out, Bremer Bank, Aitkin. By Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Saturday 12.3.22
Cookie Sale: 9 a.m. until sold out, Depot Museum, Aitkin. Proceeds support Aitkin County Historical Society.
Free Movie: 11 a.m., Rialto Theatre, Aitkin. “The Grinch.” Free pop and popcorn for kids 12 and under. By Aitkin Women of Today and Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee.
Camo for a Cause: 7-10 p.m., Bann’s Bar, McGregor. Games, prizes, silent auction, karaoke. By Kids Plus for Christmas gifts in the community.
Treasures at Trinity: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Hill City. Handmade items, coffee, lunch.
Craft/Vendor Show: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Jackson’s Hole, Lawler. Tables available, 218-290-0254.
Erik Skahl Benefit: 3 p.m., Knucklehead’s, Hill City. Spaghetti, raffles, silent auction.
Ruby’s Pantry: 9-10:30 a.m., Journey North Church, Aitkin. $25.
Sunday 12.4.22
Friends of the Arts Dinner: 4-8 p.m., Block North Brew Pub, Aitkin. Tickets, 218-928-8090; fota.ticket leap.com/dinner. RSVP by Nov. 30.
Monday 12.5.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
7th & 8th Grade Choir Concert: 7:30 p.m., AHS auditorium.
Tuesday 12.6.22
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
Wednesday 12.7.22
Women’s Christmas Gathering: 1:30 p.m., Glory Baptist Church, 28053 360th Ave., Aitkin.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.