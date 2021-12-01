Next Seven Days graphic
Kathy Robb graphic

Wednesday

12.1.21

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

Friday

12.3.21

   Dacworks Holiday Sale: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 1115 2nd St. NW, Aitkin. Also 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4.

Saturday

12.4.21

   Holiday Boutique: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Minnesota National Golf Club & Resort, N. of McGregor. Crafts, vendors, lunch special.

   Craft/Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Store, Glen.

   Craft/Vendor Show: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Jackson Hole, Lawler.

   Free Movie/Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until sold bake sale; 10-11 a.m. meet Santa; 11 a.m. movie, Rialto Theatre.

   Treasures at Trinity: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Hill City. Vendors, lunch.

  Children’s Christmas Party: 1 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.  Santa, gifts for birth-age 9. 218-927-2965.

  Pictures with Santa at the Beanery Cafe & Roastery: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., organic lollipops and fruit for the kids.

Sunday

12.5.21

   Omelet Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Walter Scott Erickson Legion Post, Deerwood.  By Sons of the American Legion Squadron 557.

   ‘Messiah’ Performance: 7 p.m., Butler Bullding, Aitkin.

    

Monday

12.6.21

   Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

Wednesday

12.8.21

   55+ Driver Improvement: Noon-4 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. 888-234-1294. Refresher, $24.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.