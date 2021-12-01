Wednesday
12.1.21
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Friday
12.3.21
Dacworks Holiday Sale: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 1115 2nd St. NW, Aitkin. Also 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4.
Saturday
12.4.21
Holiday Boutique: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Minnesota National Golf Club & Resort, N. of McGregor. Crafts, vendors, lunch special.
Craft/Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Store, Glen.
Craft/Vendor Show: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Jackson Hole, Lawler.
Free Movie/Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until sold bake sale; 10-11 a.m. meet Santa; 11 a.m. movie, Rialto Theatre.
Treasures at Trinity: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Hill City. Vendors, lunch.
Children’s Christmas Party: 1 p.m., Aitkin American Legion. Santa, gifts for birth-age 9. 218-927-2965.
Pictures with Santa at the Beanery Cafe & Roastery: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., organic lollipops and fruit for the kids.
Sunday
12.5.21
Omelet Breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Walter Scott Erickson Legion Post, Deerwood. By Sons of the American Legion Squadron 557.
‘Messiah’ Performance: 7 p.m., Butler Bullding, Aitkin.
Monday
12.6.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Wednesday
12.8.21
55+ Driver Improvement: Noon-4 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. 888-234-1294. Refresher, $24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.