Next Seven Days graphic
Kathy Robb graphic

Wednesday 2.23.22

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

     

Thursday 2.24.22

    Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. Call 218-549-3614. Appt. only.

   

Saturday 2.26.22

   Karaoke With the Kids: 1-3 p.m., The Beanery Cafe, Aitkin. For age 13 and under.

   Ojibwe Legends Storytelling: 6:30 p.m., Long Lake Conservation Center.

   National Wild Turkey Federaton Banquet: 5 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.

  Snowmobile Ride & Family Fun Fest: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Camp Arrowhead, Deerwood. Silent auction, bake sale at Pinewood Lodge, Hwy. 6. www.camparrowheadmn.com.    

   ATV & Snowmobile Ice Ride: 10 a.m.-registration, Fisherman’s Bay Bar & Grill, north of McGregor. 6 p.m. prizes and drawings.

Monday 2.28.22

   Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    

   Family Fun Night: 4-5 p.m. book signing; 4:45-5:30 dinner, Rippleside Elementary.

    Fire Department Dinner: 6 p.m. For current and retired members of the Hill City Fire Department & families..

 Wednesday 3.2.22

   Talon Metals Community Event: 5:30-7:30 p.m.   , Sno-Flyer’s bulding,  Tamarack.

Cemetery meetings 2.28.22

  Annual Bennettville Cemetery Meeting: 1 p.m., Hazelton Town Hall. Public invited.

