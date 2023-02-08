Wednesday 2.8.23
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Thursday 2.9.23
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Aitkin-Itasca-Koochiching Health Board: 10 a.m. Join meeting by contacting Maggie at 218-327-5525.
Board Games at the Library: 4-6:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Heartwood Senior Living, Crosby. Appointments, 800-733-2767.
Community Food Shelf: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Friday 2.10.23
Family Fun Night: 7-9 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God Church. Bingo, prizes, popcorn.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Heartwood Senior Living, Crosby. Appointments, 800-733-2767.
Saturday 2.11.23
Tamarack Sno-Flyers Club Run: 10 a.m., Village Pump Saloon. Info, Wayne at 218-820-5992.
Farmers Market Valentine Shopping: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Ripple Center. Jewelry, jams, baked goods.
Aitkin Sno-Drifters Vintage Ride: 10 a.m. registration; 11 a.m. ride, The Landing, Aitkin. Info, Dean at 715-821-9458.
Winter Wonderama 2-4 p.m., Aitkin. Chili cook-off 4:30-6 p.m., Aitkin Moose Lodge. Info, 218-927-2316.
Valentine Dinner/Dance: 5-6:30 p.m., dinner; 7-10 p.m. dance, Waukenabo Community Center.
Monday 2.13.23
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
East Central Regional Library Board: 10 .m., Cambridge Public Library, 111 Dellwood St. N.
Aitkin Women of Today: 6 p.m. social; 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.
Tuesday 2.14.23
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
Ripple River Quilters: 12:30 p.m., Hazelton Town Hall.
Wednesday 2.15.23
AHS class of 1956: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club, Aitkin.
Open Houses 2.11.23
Locker Room Grand Opening: 9-11 p.m. , The Locker Room, 12 Third St. NW, Aitkin. Entertainment.
2.19.23
Katy Johnson 80th Birthday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. , Rustic Trail, Palisade. No gifts, please.
