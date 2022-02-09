Sorry, an error occurred.
Wednesday 2.9.22
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Pop-up Pantry: 10-11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Free food for those in need. Stay in your car.
Thursday 2.10.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. Call 218-549-3614. Appt. only.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Heartwood Senior Living Community, Crosby. Also 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11.
Aitkin-Itasca-Koochiching Health Board: 10 a.m., Itasca Resource Center, 1209 SE Second Ave., Grand Rapids. Also virtually.
Friday 2.11.22
Family Fun Night: 7 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God Church. Free bingo, pop, prizes.
Saturday 2.12.22
Hill City Lions Club Ice Fishing Contest: Noon-3 p.m., Hill Lake Beach, Hill City. Entry fee, prizes.
Farmers Market Valentines Gift Shopping: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Butler Building, Aitkin.
Bean Bag Tournamentl: 1 p.m., , Aitkin American Legion.
Winter Wonderama: 1-4 p.m., all around Aitkin. Snow games, ice skating, skiing, more. Chili cook-off 4-6 p.m., Aitkin Moose Lodge.There is a fee.
Sno-Drifters Vintage Snowmobile Ride: 10 a.m. registration at The Landing, Aitkin. Ride leaves at 11 a.m.
Monday 2.14.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
East Central Regional Library Board: 10 a.m., Cambridge Public Library, 111 Dellwood St. N.
Valentine Dinner: 6 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God Church. Entertainment, door prizes. Call 218-232-2625.
Aitkin Women of Today: 6 p.m. social; 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.
Wednesday 2.16.22
AHS Class of 1956: 11 :30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club.
