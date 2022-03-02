Next Seven Days graphic
Wednesday 3.2.22

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   Talon Metals Community Event: 5:30-7:30 p.m. , Sno-Flyer’s building,  Tamarack.

Thursday 3.3.22

    Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. Call 218-549-3614. Appt. only.

Friday 3.4.22

   Walleye Dinner: 5-6:30  p.m., Aitkin American Legion. By Post 86 Color Guard. $14.

   The Brothers Burn Mountain: The Beanery. Fee charged.

Saturday 3.5.22

   Outdoor & Gun Show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Deerwood Auditorium. By Deerwood Civic & Commerce Assoc. Admission fee. Also March 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday 3.6.22

   Knights of Columbus Regional Free Throw Contest: Aitkin High School.

Monday 3.7.22

   Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

  AHS Band & Choir Concert: 8 p.m. , old gym, Aitkin High School.

