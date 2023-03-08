Wednesday 3.8.23
Dance: Noon., Waukenabo Community Center. Noon hamburgers, 1 p.m. dance. Frank & Fran.
Wednesday 3.8.23
Dance: Noon., Waukenabo Community Center. Noon hamburgers, 1 p.m. dance. Frank & Fran.
Thursday 3.9.23
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
McGregor School Conferences: 4-7:30 p.m., McGregor School.
Business After Hours: 5-7 p.m., Unity Bank with Jamie Koop Insurance, 15 E Main St., Crosby.
Board Games: 4-6:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. All ages welcome.
Community Food Shelf: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Aitkin-Itasca-Koochiching Health Board: 10 a.m., virtually. 218-327-5525.
Collective Goods/Books Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., main lobby, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby.
Friday 3.10.23
Family Fun Night: 7-9 p.m.,
Palisade Assembly of God Church. Prizes, popcorn.
Saturday 3.11.23
Women to Women: 10 a.m. HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
St. Urho’s Day Breakfast: 7:30-11:30 a.m., Jacobson Community Center.
Daughters of the American Revolution: 10 a.m., Dunmire’s on the Lake, 19090 Hwy. 371, Brainerd.
Monday 3.13.23
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Senior Social Get-Together: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin. Coffee, fellowship, activities.
Women of Today: 6 p.m., social; 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.
Tuesday 3.14.23
Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
Wednesday 3.15.23
Ripple River Quilt Guild: 12:30 p.m., Hazelton Town Hall. Quilt appraiser presentation. Note date change.
AHS Class of 1956: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club, Aitkin.
Open Houses 3.9.23
Doug Green Retirement: 4-8 p.m., The Ripple Center, Aitkin.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.