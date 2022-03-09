Next Seven Days graphic
Wednesday 3.9.22

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   

 Thursday 3.10.22

    Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. Call 218-549-3614. Appt. only.

   

   

Friday 3.11.22

   ‘Good Friends’ Opening Reception: Noon-3  p.m., Jaques Art Center, Aitkin.

   Family Fun Night: 7 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God Church. Free bingo, pop, prizes.

Sunday 3.13.22

   Omelet Breakfast:  8-11 a.m., Deerwood American Legion. By Sons of the American Legion.

   

Monday 3.14.22

   Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

   Aitkin Women of Today: 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.

   East Central Regional Library Board: 10 a.m. , Cambridge Public Library.

   Aitkin Farmers’ Market Meet & Greet: 4:30-6 p.m., 40 Club Convention Center, Aitkin.

Wednesday 3.16.22

   Pop-Up Pantry: 10-11 a.m. or until food is gone, Garrison VFW. Free food for anyone in need. Line-up starts on Monroe Street.

