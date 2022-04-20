Next Seven Days graphic
Wednesday 4.20.22

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   Pop-Up Pantry: 10-11 a.m. or until gone, Garrison VFW, 27234 Monroe St.

   AHS Class of 1956: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 40 Club.

      

 Thursday 4.21.22

    Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

    Writing Workshop: 2-3:30 p.m., meeting room, Members Cooperative Credit Union, Aitkin. Info, 701-640-4859.

    Ripple River Bee Club: 7 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. Program on installing packages and nucs of honey bees. Electing new officers.

Saturday 4.23.22

   Annual Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Hill City Fire Hall. Fundraiser for Firemen’s Relief Associatoin.

     

Monday 4.25.22

   Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    

Open Houses

4.29.22

   Dotzler Power Equipment: Introducing new TORO line of equipment. Lunch served. Also April 30.

