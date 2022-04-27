Next Seven Days graphic
Wednesday 4.27.22

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   Online Auction: through May 20 to rasie funds to pay for Pine Lake Chapel’s fellowship hall. www.32auctions.com.

      

 Thursday 4.28.22

    Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   Writing Workshop: 2-3:30 p.m., meeting room, Members Cooperative Credit Union, Aitkin. Info, 701-640-4859.

 Friday 4.29.22

    55 + Driver Refresher Noon-4 p.m., McGregor Public Library.  Register, 888-234-1294.

   Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting: 5 p.m. check-in, 6  p.m. dinner, 40 Club Convention Center.

   Chicken Dinner: 5-6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Pre-order, 218-927-3170.

Saturday 4.30.22

   Great River Strings Spring Concert: 7 p.m., Cascade United Methodist Church, Deerwood. Free will offering.

   Arbor Day Celebration: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd. 10 a.m. hike.

Sunday 5.1.22

   Great River Srings Spring Concert: 3 p.m., Butler Building, Aitkin.Free will offering

Monday 5.2.22

   Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    

Open Houses

4.29.22

   Dotzler Power Equipment: Introducing new TORO line of equipment. Lunch served. Also April 30.

5.1.22

   The Train Station gym: 6 a.m.-8 p.m., 243 W. State Hwy. 210, Unit 400, McGregor.

Cemetery Cleanups 4.30.22

   Shamrock Township:  9 a.m.-2 p.m. for township residents/property owners only.

