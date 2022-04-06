Wednesday 4.6.22
Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
Tamarack Water Alliance: Community Zoom meeting, 10 a.m., https://tamarackwateralliance.org/php/eventreg.php?eid=16 or email waters@tamarackwateral
liance.org.
Thursday 4.7.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. Call 218-549-3614. Appt. only.
Writing Workshop: 2-3:30 p.m., meeting room, Members Cooperative Credit Union, Aitkin. Info, 701-640-4859.
Aitkin Lions Spaghetti Feed: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Aitkin Legion, 20 1st Ave NE, Aitkin. $10, Kids under 5 free. Proceeds: Riverwood Foundation.
Friday 4.8.22
Family Fun Night: 7 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God, free bingo prizes and pop, last one of the season.
Saturday 4.9.22
Blind Lake ATV Club Meeting: 10 a.m., Aitkin Library. New members welcome.
McGregor Sip & Shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., McGregor Community Center.
Music Jam: 1-4 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.
Sunday 4.10.22
Cuyuna Range Knights of Columbus Ham Bingo: 1 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin. Free will lunch. Everyone welcome.
Monday 4.11.22
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Aitkin Women of Today Monthly Meeting: 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.
Wednesday 4.13.22
Support Within Reach Open House: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 312 Minnesota Ave. N., Suite 2009, Aitkin, l.laucamp@supportwithinreach.org, 218-927-6226.
Pop-Up Pantry: 10-11 a.m. or until free food gone, First Lutheran Church, 107 2nd St. SE, Aitkin. Stay in your car.
