Wednesday 4.6.22

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   Tamarack Water Alliance: Community Zoom meeting, 10 a.m., https://tamarackwateralliance.org/php/eventreg.php?eid=16 or email waters@tamarackwateral

liance.org.

   

 Thursday 4.7.22

    Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library. Call 218-549-3614. Appt. only.

   Writing Workshop: 2-3:30 p.m., meeting room, Members Cooperative Credit Union, Aitkin. Info, 701-640-4859.

  Aitkin Lions Spaghetti Feed: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Aitkin Legion, 20 1st Ave NE, Aitkin. $10, Kids under 5 free. Proceeds: Riverwood Foundation.

   

Friday 4.8.22

    Family Fun Night: 7 p.m., Palisade Assembly of God, free bingo prizes and pop, last one of the season.

    

Saturday 4.9.22

  Blind Lake ATV Club Meeting: 10 a.m., Aitkin Library. New members welcome.

  McGregor Sip & Shop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., McGregor Community Center.

  Music Jam: 1-4 p.m., Aitkin American Legion.

Sunday 4.10.22

  Cuyuna Range Knights of Columbus Ham Bingo: 1  p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin. Free will lunch. Everyone welcome.

   

Monday 4.11.22

  Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

  Aitkin Women of Today Monthly Meeting: 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Aitkin Public Library.

Wednesday 4.13.22

   Support Within Reach Open House: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 312 Minnesota Ave. N., Suite 2009, Aitkin, l.laucamp@supportwithinreach.org, 218-927-6226.

  Pop-Up Pantry: 10-11 a.m. or until free food gone, First Lutheran Church, 107 2nd St. SE, Aitkin. Stay in your car.

