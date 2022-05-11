Next Seven Days graphic
Wednesday 5.11.22

   Heart of Minnesota Ministries (HOMM): 10 a.m.-noon, private prayer, 201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

   Online Auction: through May 20 to raise funds to pay for Pine Lake Chapel’s fellowship hall. www.32auctions.com.

      

Thursday 5.12.22

    Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

    Day of Creativity: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., HOMM,  201 Second St. N.E., Aitkin.

Friday 5.13.22

    Bake Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.,North side of Bremer Bank, Aitkin.

   Pork Chop Dinner: 4:30-6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Aitkin.To preorder, call 218-851-9349. By Aitkin Anglers.

   Used Book Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.,Aitkin Public Library. Also May 14.

    

Saturday 5.14.22

   Ruth’s Free Wig Closet Fundraiser: 4 p.m. Mexican buffet; 6-8 p.m. silent auction, meat raffle, music, Aitkin Moose Lodge.

  Electronics Recycling: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.,Deerwood Technologies, 21301 Archibald Rd., Deerwood.

   

Monday 5.16.22

   Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.

 

Tuesday 5.17.22

   Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW.Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.

