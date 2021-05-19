Wednesday 5.19.21
Glacial Lakes Brewers Club: 6 p.m., Block North Brew Pub lower level.
Thursday 5.20.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Riverwood Healthcare Center conference room.
Friday 5.21.21
Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Riverwood Healthcare Center conference room.
Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner: 5 p.m., 40 Club, Aitkin.
Saturday 5.22.21
Aitkin Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown Aitkin.
Monday 5.24.21
Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Aitkin.
Open Houses 5.29.21
Alan and Carol (Eaton) Jensen 51st anniversary: 1-4 p.m., Malmo Evangelical Free Church. No gifts, please.
